Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in United Rentals by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $309.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

