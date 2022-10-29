Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.70

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.70 and traded as high as C$23.23. Information Services shares last traded at C$23.00, with a volume of 2,012 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Information Services Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Articles

