Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$21.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to C$21.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$21.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.97.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

