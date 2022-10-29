Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) is Royce & Associates LP’s Largest Position

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134,432 shares during the period. Innospec comprises 1.1% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Innospec were worth $102,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 55.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 10.7% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Innospec by 260.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Innospec Trading Up 2.8 %

Innospec stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.