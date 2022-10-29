InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.