Insider Buying: Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Acquires £4,592 in Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Sonya Huen Rogerson bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £4,592 ($5,548.57).

Invesco Asia Trust Stock Performance

IAT opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.38) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.37. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371 ($4.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invesco Asia Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Invesco Asia Trust’s payout ratio is 23.18%.

Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

