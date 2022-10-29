Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires $199,710.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,924,607 shares in the company, valued at $31,025,024.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner purchased 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner purchased 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner purchased 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner purchased 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $201,971.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner purchased 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner purchased 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

