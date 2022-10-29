Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $126,465.00 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $251.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.