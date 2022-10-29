Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $25,824.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 32,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $25,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,058,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 10,400 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $11,752.00.

eMagin Stock Down 1.4 %

EMAN stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin

eMagin ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. eMagin had a negative net margin of 28.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 15,868.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

