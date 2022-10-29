Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells 52,091 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $252,120.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,161,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,543,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $146,412.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 20,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $99,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 17,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $81,900.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80.

NASDAQ:TOIIW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

