Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $391-$403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.50 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.29-$3.33 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $50.37 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

