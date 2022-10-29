Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Intel by 117.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Intel by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Intel Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of INTC traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.07. 91,695,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,961,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.