Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,946 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.07. 91,695,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,961,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

