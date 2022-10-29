Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $37.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

