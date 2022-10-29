Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an inline rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a reduce rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.31.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 10.7 %

Intel stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.07. 91,695,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,961,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.