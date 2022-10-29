Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:IDN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.