Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

