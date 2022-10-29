International Petroleum (IPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st.
International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$405.12 million during the quarter.
International Petroleum Price Performance
See Also
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.