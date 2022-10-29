International Petroleum (IPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$405.12 million during the quarter.

International Petroleum Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.