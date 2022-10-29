InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,257,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 305,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

IPVF remained flat at $9.82 on Friday. 4,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,791. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

