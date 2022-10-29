Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Acquired by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned approximately 7.87% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 465,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,409 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,271. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

