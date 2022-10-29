Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 1.9%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.52. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Invesque Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.61.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$63.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

