Investors Buy Large Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 29,059 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 319% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,935 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold”.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group Trading Up 10.1 %
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
