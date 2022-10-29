IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Down 0.7%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. 195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.10% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.