IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.32 billion-$14.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.48 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10 to $10.20 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.94.
IQVIA Price Performance
IQV stock traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.16. 1,569,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,868. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
Featured Stories
