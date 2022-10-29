IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.32 billion-$14.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.48 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.10 to $10.20 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.94.

IQV stock traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.16. 1,569,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,868. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.0% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 169,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

