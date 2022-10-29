IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10 to $10.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.325 billion to $14.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.48 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.10-$10.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.94.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.16. 1,569,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

