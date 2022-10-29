Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.27

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 16536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,265.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,605. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

