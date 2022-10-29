Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 129 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

