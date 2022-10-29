Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 87 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Trading Up 3.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

NYSE:CB opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

