Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Artesian Resources worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,609.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $729,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,609.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,354 shares of company stock worth $1,588,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Artesian Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $505.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.04.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

