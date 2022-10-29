Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 315 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Boeing stock opened at $143.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.84. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

