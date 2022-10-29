Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

