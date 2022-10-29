Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $281,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $74.20 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

