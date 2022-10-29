Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,076,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,719,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

