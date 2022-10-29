iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.