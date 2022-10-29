iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

