iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,652,000 after purchasing an additional 444,913 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,188,000 after purchasing an additional 240,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.58. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

