iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,209 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMXF. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 258,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after buying an additional 149,061 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. 8,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,381. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

