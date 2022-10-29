iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96. Approximately 4,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.