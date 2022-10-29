iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.98 and last traded at $43.53. Approximately 508,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 482,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32.

