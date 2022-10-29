iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 48,138 shares.The stock last traded at $43.51 and had previously closed at $43.86.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,018,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,693,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

