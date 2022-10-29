iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Trading Down 1.1%

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.31 and last traded at $43.40. 81,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 48,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26.

