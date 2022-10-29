iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,902 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69.

