iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $47,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.39. 494,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,348. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

