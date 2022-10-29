iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OEF stock traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.44. 196,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.72. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.