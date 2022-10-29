iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Lifted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $74,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 259,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IVE traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.94. 1,182,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,770. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.