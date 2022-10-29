iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company had a trading volume of 212,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,755. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

