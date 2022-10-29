iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

