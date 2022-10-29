iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Reduced by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,007 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $97.94. 5,531,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,140. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

