iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 196,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

