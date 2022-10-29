iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ITOS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 239,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,762. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $724.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.95 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 60.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
