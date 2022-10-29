iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Short Interest Update

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITOS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 239,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,762. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $724.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.95 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 60.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iTeos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,400,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $523,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.