ITM Power (LON:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.02

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.02 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 83.70 ($1.01), with a volume of 32577689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.45 ($1.26).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 461.38 ($5.57).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £490.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02.
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.
